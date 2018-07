ST. PARIS – The Graham High School Class of 1968 will host its 50th Reunion on August 18, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. in Harmon Memorial Park.

Those attending are asked to bring an appetizer or snack to share. Drinks and paper products will be furnished.

For more information contact Jody Wallace wallace17@columbus.rr.com or 614-595-0721.