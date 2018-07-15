Get ready for Firefly Weekend

Freshwater Farms of Ohio is gearing up for Firefly Weekend, July 20 and 21, the second of its outdoor Summer Concert Series that features live music, accompanied by dining, a bar and family activities such as the farm’s critter exhibits and sturgeon petting zoo. The farm – home of the annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival – is located at 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana.

A special feature Friday, July 20, is a food tasting that will start at 6 p.m., presented on the farm’s Sunset Terrace by Chef Gretchen and her FoodSmiths team. Reservations are encouraged for the tastings, at 937-652-3701. The $15 food tastings fee includes the $5 general admission. Craft beer and wine tastings are offered at $1 per ticket.

The food tasting menu will include a Mediterranean-style antipasto display, chilled cucumber soup, seasonal vegetable orzo pasta salad, fresh sweet corn fritter topped with spicy tomatoes remoulade and smoked trout crumbles, cocoa nib encrusted pork tenderloin with Champaign Berry Farm raspberries and corn relish, and assorted cheesecake bites for dessert.

General admission of $5 covers music entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring:

• Friday, July 20 – The Muleskinner Band, a popular Champaign County-based bluegrass band led by Bill Purk. The band performs throughout Ohio and several other states.

• Saturday, July 21 – Singer/songwriter/guitarist Will Freed – based in Columbus and formerly in West Virginia and Kansas City, Missouri – will perform a mix of acoustic rock, soul and blues. Freed plays at numerous festivals and was a regular for seven years at Cranberry Resort at Indian Lake.

Until 9 p.m. both nights of Firefly Weekend, the farm’s Sunset Café will offer a variety of seafood specialties and non-seafood menu items. Early bird specials will be offered 4-6 p.m. both days, for drinks and food.

For more information, visit fwfarms.com/concert-series and the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival Facebook page.

