Garden clubs invites locals to enter fair show

The Champaign County Federation of Garden Clubs will present “Let’s Go to the Movies” in the county fairgrounds’ horticulture building during the Champaign County Fair, Aug. 3-10. Anyone living in Champaign County or in a county school district may enter the Open Class show.

For details, pick up a Fair Premium Book at the fair secretary’s office on the fairgrounds. To make an entry, take a completed entry form (found in the back of the Premium Book) to the fair secretary’s office. The secretary’s office opened July 13 and entries close July 25.

Submitted by the Champaign County Federation of Garden Clubs.

