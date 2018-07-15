Tax-Aide seeks volunteers

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation at the Urbana Senior Center, filed 277 federal tax returns in Urbana this year, an increase of 2.2 percent from the year before.

Across Ohio each year more than 1,500 volunteers prepare tax returns at nearly 300 locations form early February through mid-April. Tax-Aide State Coordinator Howard White stressed more volunteers than ever are needed for next year when the new tax law takes effect.

“Many senior citizens are concerned about the new tax law,” he said. “We expect more people than ever to seek our help in 2019. People are afraid of making mistakes. Our IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers fill out tax returns properly and provide reassurance to anxious taxpayers.”

Those who do their own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, are ideal candidates for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and are mentored throughout the tax season.

For more information about volunteering, contact Tax Aide Prospective Volunteer Specialist William Evans at 614-885-0938 or wlevans88@gmail.com, or go to the Ohio Tax-Aide website, www.ohiotaxaide.org

Submitted by the AARP Foundation.

