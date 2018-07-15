Summerfest keeps the park hopping

Jacob Zettel and his dog Jack show their skills during the Dog Agility Demonstration by Muttley Crew and Canine Chaos. The demonstration was part of the newly-organized community event called Summerfest at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana on Saturday.

Fifi O’Laughlin, age 6, is all dressed up for her fishing lesson at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana on Saturday. The fishing exercise was part of the newly-organized community event called Summerfest.

Members of the Urbana Fire Division staged a water soccer game on Saturday during Summerfest at Melvin Miller Park. Pictured are Craig Dixon (age 12), Corinne Dixon (age 17) and Urbana firefighters John Flora and Dean Edwards.

