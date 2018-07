The Urbana Fire Division will be flushing fire hydrants in the following area:

All hydrants east of South Main Street

All hydrants south of Scioto Street (East U.S. Route 36)

Fire hydrant flushing will occur from July 17 until further notice. Flushing will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

During this time you may experience discolored water in these areas. If you have any questions, contact the city Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

