Physician assistant joins Mercy orthopedics practice

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that Physician Assistant David Comer has joined Mercy Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Comer received his Masters of Physician Assistant Degree from the Kettering College of Medical Arts in Kettering. He received his BA in Political Science from The Ohio State University.

Prior to joining Mercy Health, Comer was a Physician Assistant at Reid Orthopedics in Richmond, Indiana, for five years, and more recently he was a Physician Assistant for Bobcat Emergency Physicians in Dayton.

“As an active runner and sports enthusiast, I understand the desire to ‘get back in the game’ as soon as possible,” said Comer. “I look forward to helping my patients achieve their wellness goals.”

Comer practices from Mercy Health – Springfield Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, 2600 N. Limestone St., Suite 250, Springfield (937-523-9850) and from Mercy Health – Urbana Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, 900 Scioto St., Suite 1, Urbana (937-484-6784).

A graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School, Comer and his wife are the parents of three children who are all involved in various sports and extracurricular activities.

Mercy Health – Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offers the latest orthopaedic techniques and provides cutting-edge treatments for most muscular and skeletal injuries.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

