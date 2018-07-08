Free fly fishing workshop offered

Interested in learning to fly fish? The Mad River offers great fly fishing opportunities right here in Champaign County. Donnie Knight with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and owner of Ohio Fly By Knight river guide service, will teach participants about fishing tactics, handling, gear, species and habitat. This free workshop is at 6 p.m. on July 11. Participants will meet at the Mad River where it crosses U.S. Route 36 west of Urbana. Those with fly fishing rods are asked to bring them. Some will be provided for those who do not own them. No experience is required. RSVP to Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-484-1526 so refreshments can be provided.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_Web-6.jpg

Submitted photo