Wrestling champion Eli Stickley killed in crash

Eli Stickley, a former Graham standout wrestler and a state champion in 2014, was killed in an automobile crash Thursday night in Illinois.

Stickley, 21, was driving on Interstate 74 when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overcorrected and rolled across the roadway, coming to rest in the passing lane.

Both Stickley and an unidentified passenger were transported to Illini Hospital in Silvis, where Stickley was pronounced dead.

Stickley, the son of Todd and Hope Stickley, was an OHSAA state champion at 120 pounds for Graham in 2014 as a junior and was third his senior year. Last season for Wisconsin, he qualified for the NCAA championships after finishing sixth in the Big Ten at 141 pounds.

Stickley’s uncle, United States Representative Jim Jordan, was a two-time national champion at Wisconsin and still holds the school record with 156 wins.

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.

