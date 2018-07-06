Ohio News Briefs

2 suspects arrested, 2 more sought in rape of teen sisters

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested and two others are being sought for the kidnapping and sexual assault of two teen sisters at an Ohio motel, authorities said Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested David Contreras, 28, in Lubbock, Texas. Bowling Green police say he’s been charged with rape and kidnapping for the June 28 sexual assault of the sisters, ages 13 and 14, at a Days Inn where they were staying with their mother.

Authorities continue to search for 19-year-old Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos, whose age isn’t known. Both are charged with rape and kidnapping.

Juan Simon, 24, was arrested shortly after the alleged assault and is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Peter Elliott, U.S. Marshal for Northern Ohio, said Contreras was told by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year to leave the U.S. after being twice arrested for driving under the influence and once for theft. Contreras was freed on bond and never left the country, Elliott said.

Adiel was found with a legal resident card under a false name and is believed to be in the U.S. illegally, Elliott said.

It’s unclear what Ramos’ immigration status is. Elliott said he suspects Ramos also is in the country illegally.

Simon had an identification card identifying him as a Guatemalan citizen that Elliott said is believed to be a fake.

WTVG-TV in Toledo has reported that Bowling Green police spoke with the four men shortly after the sexual assault allegations were reported but before investigators had interviewed the girls or their mother.

Bowling Green police Major Justin White told WTVG the four men were living at the motel, as were the girls and their mother.

A reward of as much as $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Adiel and Ramos.

VA loses more than $1 mill worth of medical equipment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Inventory records show Veterans Affairs medical facilities across Ohio have lost track of more than $1.1 million worth of medical equipment over a three-year period.

WBNS-TV reports VA medical centers in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Chillicothe all lost equipment between 2014 and 2017.

Items that went missing range from iPads to a $28,000 bedside monitor and a $12,000 stretcher.

Some facilities continued to lose items even after the VA in Ohio spent close to $24 million on tracking technology. The contractor for the technology has not responded to requests for comment.

Cincinnati VA spokesman Greg Goins says Ohio facilities have issued a stay of future spending on the tracking technology.

When asked if taxpayer dollars are being wasted, he said “we aren’t going to allow that to happen.”