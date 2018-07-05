Raising awareness through ‘Wings of Recovery’

The Recovery Zone of Champaign and Logan Counties celebrated Independence Day with the 3rd annual Tie Dye 4th of July and Community Cookout. Led by Director Ross Cunningham, the staff chose to celebrate freedom by painting wings on the wall of The Medicine Shoppe in Urbana. The outline of the wings was designed and painted by local tattoo artist Scott “Inky” Johnson. Recovery Zone is creating a year-long statewide project called Wings of Recovery, as in rising up to overcome obstacles through experiencing the freedom of recovery. The objective of “Wings of Recovery” is to raise awareness and stop the stigma related to people in recovery. This statewide initiative is to help all communities in Ohio have hope and inspiration while traveling their path of recovery or supporting someone traveling the path. Recovery from mental health and/or substance abuse is a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives and strive to achieve their full potential. For more information or to participate: Nikki@recoveryzonelc.org; Penny@recoveryzonelc.org; #WingsofRecovery (Social Media); www.recoveryzonelcc.org

The Recovery Zone of Champaign and Logan Counties celebrated Independence Day with the 3rd annual Tie Dye 4th of July and Community Cookout. Led by Director Ross Cunningham, the staff chose to celebrate freedom by painting wings on the wall of The Medicine Shoppe in Urbana. The outline of the wings was designed and painted by local tattoo artist Scott “Inky” Johnson. Recovery Zone is creating a year-long statewide project called Wings of Recovery, as in rising up to overcome obstacles through experiencing the freedom of recovery. The objective of “Wings of Recovery” is to raise awareness and stop the stigma related to people in recovery. This statewide initiative is to help all communities in Ohio have hope and inspiration while traveling their path of recovery or supporting someone traveling the path. Recovery from mental health and/or substance abuse is a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives and strive to achieve their full potential. For more information or to participate: Nikki@recoveryzonelc.org; Penny@recoveryzonelc.org; #WingsofRecovery (Social Media); www.recoveryzonelcc.org https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_Web-3.jpg The Recovery Zone of Champaign and Logan Counties celebrated Independence Day with the 3rd annual Tie Dye 4th of July and Community Cookout. Led by Director Ross Cunningham, the staff chose to celebrate freedom by painting wings on the wall of The Medicine Shoppe in Urbana. The outline of the wings was designed and painted by local tattoo artist Scott “Inky” Johnson. Recovery Zone is creating a year-long statewide project called Wings of Recovery, as in rising up to overcome obstacles through experiencing the freedom of recovery. The objective of “Wings of Recovery” is to raise awareness and stop the stigma related to people in recovery. This statewide initiative is to help all communities in Ohio have hope and inspiration while traveling their path of recovery or supporting someone traveling the path. Recovery from mental health and/or substance abuse is a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives and strive to achieve their full potential. For more information or to participate: Nikki@recoveryzonelc.org; Penny@recoveryzonelc.org; #WingsofRecovery (Social Media); www.recoveryzonelcc.org Submitted photo