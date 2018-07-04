Preservation Alliance holds annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance will be held on Tuesday, July 17, at the Urbana Country Club. It will include a preservation program, a business meeting and an Award Ceremony.

The keynote speakers will be Jason and Dr. Jessica Kile, who will present “A Building Tells a Story.” The program will be about the historic structure at 1052 S. Main St. in Urbana. The colonial revival brick structure was originally built as the Order of Eastern Star retirement home. It later served as the temporary Champaign County Courthouse after the fire of 1948 destroyed the courthouse on North Main Street. Now the building has been restored and re-purposed for a new use as the home of Urbana Dental Smiles.

The business meeting will include brief reports from the Alliance’s officers and committees. The Award Ceremony will celebrate the county’s “Preservationist of the Year” and the Alliance’s “Volunteer of the Year.”

Everyone is invited to attend. Reservations are required. Please call 800-791-6010 for reservations. Payment will be at the door: $20 per CCPA member, and $25 per person for the public.

There will be a cash bar starting at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

The CCPA is a private not-for-profit, all volunteer organization created to encourage historic preservation and creative reuse of existing structures in Champaign County. Its annual tours and events bring over 1,500 visitors and thousands of dollars to the county. The CCPA has helped save historic structures and provided over $20,000 in matching grants to help revitalize our downtowns and neighborhoods.

By Rob Pollock

Rob Pollock is the president of Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

