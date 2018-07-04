Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall announced that Hunt Clymer Road in Goshen Township will be closed to thru-traffic between state Route 56 in Clark County and Loveless Road starting Monday, July 9, for approximately one week to waterproof an existing 22-foot prestressed concrete bridge. Funding for this project is through the engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.

The Ohio Department of Transportation issued the following info about road work in Champaign County.

State Route 560 between state Route 29 and U.S. Route 36 will have daily lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 30. One lane will remain open in each direction using flaggers.

A bridge is closed on U.S. Route 36 between Zimmerman and Kite roads through Aug. 10. The official detour is state Route 235 to state Route 29 to state Route 560.