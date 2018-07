The local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America invites the public to an Education and Information Breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29, Urbana. A continental breakfast will be served. The new Champaign County BSA executive and leaders of the Tecumseh Council will provide info and answer questions. For information, call Becky Smith at 937-926-0136.

Submitted by the Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America.

