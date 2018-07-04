New Mercy provider practicing in Urbana

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announces that adolescent and family medicine physician assistant Jill Sanders, PA-C has joined Mercy Health Physicians.

Sanders received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She received a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions from Kettering College of Medical Arts in Kettering and an Associate degree in Applied Science in Registered Nursing from Clark State Community College in Springfield. Prior to joining Mercy Health, she practiced at Springfield Center for Family Medicine.

“Mercy Health is recognized state-wide as a network of clinicians who provide amazing patient care,” said Sanders. “It’s an exciting honor to become a member of this community and help patients heal in mind, body and spirit.”

Sanders began seeing patients in March and practices from Mercy Health – Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave.

To learn more about her practice or make an appointment, call 937-484-6157.

To find a Mercy Health physician in your neighborhood or learn about the services provided at Mercy Health, visit mercy.com.

Sanders https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_Web-2.jpg Sanders

Adolescent/family medicine physician assistant joins Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.