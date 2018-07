Sonshine Quartet of Jackson will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Christian Union, 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg. An offering will be accepted. Everyone is invited.

Submitted photo