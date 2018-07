ST. PARIS – The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, located at 510 S. Washington St. in St. Paris, is open 1 to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays of each month.

The museum also will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, as part of the Pony Wagon Days festivities.

Submitted by the Pony Wagon Historical Museum.

