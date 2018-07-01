Posted on by

King’s Highway concert part of July 4 fun at airport

,

King’s Highway, A Tom Petty Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Grimes Field. One of five free summer concerts in a series presented by the Champaign County Arts Council, this concert also is a part of a day and evening full of activities at Grimes Field that will conclude with fireworks at dusk. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for the concert and fireworks.

King’s Highway, A Tom Petty Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Grimes Field. One of five free summer concerts in a series presented by the Champaign County Arts Council, this concert also is a part of a day and evening full of activities at Grimes Field that will conclude with fireworks at dusk. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for the concert and fireworks.


Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Arts Council

King’s Highway, A Tom Petty Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Grimes Field. One of five free summer concerts in a series presented by the Champaign County Arts Council, this concert also is a part of a day and evening full of activities at Grimes Field that will conclude with fireworks at dusk. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for the concert and fireworks.

King’s Highway, A Tom Petty Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Grimes Field. One of five free summer concerts in a series presented by the Champaign County Arts Council, this concert also is a part of a day and evening full of activities at Grimes Field that will conclude with fireworks at dusk. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for the concert and fireworks.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/07/web1_PettyWeb.jpgKing’s Highway, A Tom Petty Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at Grimes Field. One of five free summer concerts in a series presented by the Champaign County Arts Council, this concert also is a part of a day and evening full of activities at Grimes Field that will conclude with fireworks at dusk. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for the concert and fireworks. Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Arts Council

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:11 pm |    

King’s Highway concert part of July 4 fun at airport

King’s Highway concert part of July 4 fun at airport
10:10 pm |    

Remembering The Coconut Lounge

Remembering The Coconut Lounge
12:05 pm |    

Prize winner rides in style

Prize winner rides in style