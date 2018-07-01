Remembering The Coconut Lounge

The Champaign County Historical Society invites the public to hear longtime DJ and historian Dick Hatfield (aka The Imperial DeBubba) talk about his recollections of The Coconut Lounge at noon Sunday, July 8, at the society’s museum, 809 East Lawn Ave.

If you hear the drum intro to “Sherry” and burst in to song – or wonder about those who do – you’ll not want to miss this trip down memory lane when the Four Seasons, Beach Boys and 35 other top bands appeared between April 1963 and January 1965 at this nightclub on Upper Valley Pike right here in Champaign County.

The program is free to the public and attendees are invited to share their Coconut Lounge memories.

Find out about former local venue for top entertainers

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

