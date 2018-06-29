Ohio News Briefs

Heat warnings cause Ohio towns to cancel fireworks shows

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — It’s going to be too hot for fireworks this weekend, at least for a few Ohio communities.

Organizers of Fourth of July celebrations in Springfield Township and Swanton, both near Toledo, have canceled their Saturday night fireworks shows because of the expected extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat advisories for much of northern Ohio through Saturday night.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s on Saturday across the top half of the state with humidity that will make temperatures feel like triple digits.

Excessive heat warnings also are in effect in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois.

Developers reveal plans for $2 billion entertainment park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Developers have announced plans for a massive, $2 billion entertainment park outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Details for the planned 350-acre Planet Oasis park near Interstate 71 in Delaware County were released Thursday.

Representatives of developer Blue Horseshoe Ventures say the park will include indoor skydiving, an indoor water park and BMX racing. The park will also have several restaurants, hotels and a conference center.

Blue Horseshoe Ventures CEO David Glimcher says the park will be an “escape from the reality of everyday life.”

He says the project will bring close to 15,000 jobs to the area. Construction is expected to begin in December.

The first phase of the project is projected to open in 2019.

Agency to fund $8M in safety grants for schools, police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will fund $8 million in safety grants for Ohio schools and police.

Bureau Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison said Thursday the expansion of the safety grant program is part of a two-year, $44 million investment in safety in the wake of the agency’s $1.5 billion rebate program.

Morrison’s says the bureau will increase its annual Safety Intervention Grant Program from $15 million to $20 million in each of the next two years and set aside $4 million each for police departments and schools. That’s in addition to $2 million for state agencies.

Morrison also says $4 million will go toward continuing the Occupational Safety and Health Research Grant Program. It funds research into workplace health and safety at Ohio’s not-for-profit higher education institutions and research organizations.

Kings Island offering free admission to military for holiday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — A southwestern Ohio amusement park will offer service members free admission for several days in observance of the Fourth of July.

Kings Island is running the offer from Sunday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 4. The offer includes both active and retired military members who present a valid military identification. Those who qualify can also purchase discounted tickets for up to six relatives.

The holiday observance will include the park’s annual blue ice cream day on Sunday. Festivities include Smurf-inspired treats, eating contests and photos.

The park in Mason, roughly 24 miles (39 kilometers) north of Cincinnati, will host its annual Independence Day fireworks show on July 4.