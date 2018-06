ST. PARIS – Graham High School will have a student exchange program for the first time in over a decade. Working with AFS, an international student placement organization, GHS hopes to host two students for one semester or for the entire 2018-19 school year.

Those interested in hosting can contact Vinnie Spirko or Ryan Rismiller at GHS or call 937-233-6190 for local contact information.

