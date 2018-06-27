Ohio News Briefs

Ex-Ohio AG takes federal consumer finance complaints online

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Ohio attorney general has launched an online effort aimed at propping up the U.S. government’s beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency.

Democrat Marc Dann is calling his database of consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington “Scoundrels, Scams and Cheats.”

Dann says Cleveland-based DannLaw intends to use the Freedom of Information Act to keep the database current even if acting budget and bureau director Mick Mulvaney shields the government’s version as he’s suggested.

Dann said his firm is prepared to sue Mulvaney “monthly if need be.”

The financial industry was a frequent target of Dann’s before he resigned as attorney general in 2008 after a sexual harassment scandal.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray was Dann’s successor as attorney general and the consumer bureau’s founding director.

Police: Man arrested after standoff charged in 2 slayings

TRENTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say killed two women and was arrested after a police standoff in Ohio has been charged with two counts of murder.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that James Geran has been charged in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Maegan Motter and 63-year-old Sharon McCleary.

Authorities say the 45-year-old Middletown man killed Motter, who they describe as his “business associate” and dumped her body in Madison Township before going to the Trenton home of his girlfriend’s family. Police say Geran fatally shot McCleary, his girlfriend’s mother, during a standoff there with police June 13. Police say he later shot himself.

The sheriff’s office says Geran has been transferred from a hospital to jail. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Man sentenced in stabbing death of mom with Alzheimer’s

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in the stabbing death of his mother who had Alzheimer’s disease has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Michael Gleisinger was sentenced Tuesday in Akron. He previously pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and failing to care for a functionally impaired person.

Police say the 45-year-old man stabbed 76-year-old Nancy Gleisinger at their Akron home in May 2017. Prosecutors say Gleisinger was his mother’s caregiver and has suffered from mental health issues for much of his life.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Gleisinger’s attorney read a letter from Gleisinger in court in which he wrote that he was sorry.

Gleisinger had told a psychologist earlier that he got an “overwhelming feeling” to end his mother’s suffering the day he stabbed her.