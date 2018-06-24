July 7 Beach Spectacular

LOGAN COUNTY – It’s the newest, latest coolest craze spreading across the country. It’s called Knocker Ball and it’s coming to Indian Lake.

This year the annual Beach Spectacular event and famous Fireworks fall on Saturday, July 7. According to Pam Miller, executive director of the Indian Area Lake Chamber of Commerce, Knocker Ball will be a part of the festivities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this year, in addition to all the other festivities scheduled such as the Indian Lake Beauty Pageants, Indian Lake’s Got Talent Contest, car show, swimming, games, food vendors and of course the grand fireworks show.

Other upcoming events

Sign-ups for 16th annual Putt Around the Lake area still open.

Slots are still available for the Saturday, July 14, event. Registration for a team of four is $60. Putt around 18 different local establishments by boat or car. Choose 9 out of 18 of your best scores to win cash prizes. For more information and to register your team call the Chamber at (937) 843-5392.

Don’t forget to enter a Duck in the Wacky Duck Race and join one of the new Wacky Events at HarborFest this year.

Get Wacky with HarborFest on Aug. 4. Wacky Games, Wacky Cornhole Tournament, and the famous Wacky Boat Races at 2 p.m. The Wacky Duck Races start at 3:30 p.m. New in 2018 will be the Wacky Office Chair Races and the Wacky Cornhole Tournament. For more information and to enter one of these fun events call the Chamber at (937) 843-5392. Be sure to sign-up before it’s too late!

