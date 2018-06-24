Looking Back – South Main and Powell

Then – This is a circa 1898, photo of Dr. Joseph V. Longfellow residence at 907 South Main, Urbana, Ohio. View is looking from northwest at the intersection of South Main Street and Powell Avenue, with white picket fence on the Powell Avenue side of the property. The people in the photo are not identified. It is likely Dr. Longfellow and his family. The property included a large impressive yard with a fountain, flowers and trees. (#’s 1986 through 1999) Joseph V. Longfellow was born on a farm in Concord Township in 1858. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio and then the Miami Medical College in Cincinnati graduating in the class of 1886. Soon afterward he practiced medicine in Eris. After four years he located his practice in Urbana. After several years of practice in Urbana, ill health compelled him to retire. A Centennial Biographical History of Champaign County, Ohio, 1902 and History of Champaign County, Ohio, by Judge Evan P. Middleton, Vol1, 1917, p. 369.

Now – 2018 photo of the corner of South Main Street and Powell Avenue. The new building seen on the left side of the photo is near the previous location of the Longfellow carriage house (#1999).

Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Society.

