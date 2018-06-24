Snyder earns Ohio 4-H Achievement Award

ST. PARIS – Megan Snyder of St. Paris was one of 25 youths recognized with an Ohio 4-H Achievement Award for outstanding efforts in Rabbits projects.

Snyder, 18, is the daughter of Kim and Tim Snyder and a graduating senior at Tecumseh High School. A seven-year 4-H member, she is active in rabbit, shooting sports and quilting projects. She plans to pursue a career in research or museum management.

She will attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta this fall with youths from all over the country.

The Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards are hosted annually by the Ohio 4-H Foundation at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, part of the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. More than 156,000 young Ohioans participate in 4-H clubs, groups and special interest programs.

Snyder https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Web-29.jpg Snyder

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Extension Office.

Submitted by the Champaign County Extension Office.