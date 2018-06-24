Tourists enjoy St. Paris homes

Visitors to the Champaign County Preservation Alliance weekend tour of homes enjoyed sunny skies on Sunday. The annual tour included historic homes of St. Paris. In photo, visitors to the Kiser Mansion enjoy a breeze and swing on the side porch overlooking the gardens. The CCPA tour is held the final full weekend in June each year. Hundreds of local people volunteer their time to organize the event, which benefits preservation efforts county-wide.

Visitors to the Champaign County Preservation Alliance weekend tour of homes enjoyed sunny skies on Sunday. The annual tour included historic homes of St. Paris. In photo, visitors to the Kiser Mansion enjoy a breeze and swing on the side porch overlooking the gardens. The CCPA tour is held the final full weekend in June each year. Hundreds of local people volunteer their time to organize the event, which benefits preservation efforts county-wide. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_WEBccpa.jpeg Visitors to the Champaign County Preservation Alliance weekend tour of homes enjoyed sunny skies on Sunday. The annual tour included historic homes of St. Paris. In photo, visitors to the Kiser Mansion enjoy a breeze and swing on the side porch overlooking the gardens. The CCPA tour is held the final full weekend in June each year. Hundreds of local people volunteer their time to organize the event, which benefits preservation efforts county-wide. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen