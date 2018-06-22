Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Cats are little people in fur coats.”

The cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Brown Tabby #2. She is a 3-month-old brown tabby who is very social and gets along with other cats. Her personality is rather interesting, affectionate, warm and beautiful. Getting this tabby cat for your home is a very good choice. Brown Tabby is extremely playful and friendly by nature. She is spayed and microchipped and current on all vaccinations. She has been FeLV/FIV tested negative and dewormed. If you are interested in this pretty, little girl, the adoption fee for her and for any of our other felines, is $50.00 cash, credit or debit card only. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic offers low cost sterilizations for dogs and cats. We also neuter feral/stray cats for low as $30.00 male or female. For your protection as well as our staff, all feral cats must be in a live trap. For more information about prices and questions, please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236. CCAWL is a non-profit organization that relies on your support and donations. You may send donations through mail, PayPal, and Facebook. We always need bleach, paper towels, computer paper, etc. You may view a list of supplies that are needed on our webpage. CCAWL is grateful for all the donations that have been given and we appreciate all support. You make a difference!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“Home is where the dog hair sticks to everything but the dog.”

The dog of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Ratatouille. He is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix who came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of his own. He loves to relax on the couch, but mostly loves to be cuddled. Ratatouille does very well with children, other dogs, and cats. He is very laid back and smiles from ear to ear. This fine boy is completely house trained and current on all vaccinations including the following: Da2PPL, Bivalent, Flu, Bordatella, and Rabies. In addition, Ratatouille is neutered and microchipped. If you are interested in this little cutie, you must have an approved application which can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Adoption fee for Ratatouille and our other canines is $150.00 cash, credit or debit only. Our hours of operation are Tuesday and Saturday 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Wednesday through Friday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm (all adoptions stop at 5:30 pm.)

Becoming a member of the Champaign County Animal Welfare League gives you access to our campus. We have 72 acres with ponds, trails, agility courses, indoor/outdoor dog park, petting zoo, grooming facility and much more! The membership fee is $150.00 per year for a family and $100.00 per year for an individual. For information, please call us at 937-834-5236 or stop by and take a tour of our facility at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Who can resist a sweet kitten face? This is Harmony, brought to Paws with her mama and siblings. She is 14 weeks old, up to date on shots and feline negative. Kitten adoption fee is $90 (kittens are fully vetted and come with a spay/neuter certificate)..Stop on in to Paw’s and visit Harmony and her siblings if your looking for a kitten to bless your home..Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Friday 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4. (closed Sunday & Monday)..contact us at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Were located at 1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Oh 43078..Paws runs solely on donations only..We greatly appreciate our supporters, If you can donate our needs list is as follows: Laundry soap, Dryer sheets, Bleach, Hand soap, Dawn Dish Soap, Paper Towels, 39 Gallon Trash Bags, Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, Purina Cat & Kitten Chow, Canned cat & Kitten Food (Pate’), Scoopable Cat Litter, Cat Treats, Toys, Blankets, Towels, Sheets and monetary donations are always welcome to help with our never ending vet bills.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

My name is Benjamin and I am one of Richard’s brothers. I am only 9 weeks old, up to date on my puppy shots, and I have already been neutered. They say I am a really nice pup, so I wanted to look super nice in my photo! I only weigh about 11 pounds and they are saying they don’t think that I am going to be a big dog. My adoption fee is $150 and that includes my 2018 dog license. Won’t you come over and see me? We can run around on the playground and you can see all of the friends I have already made here at Barely Used Pets! I promise to be a good boy if you will make just a little room in your heart and your home for me.

Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Benjamin says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Brown Tabby #2 at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is 3 months old and ready for adoption. A social being, she likes people and her fellow cats. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_LeagueCatWeb-3.jpeg Brown Tabby #2 at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League is 3 months old and ready for adoption. A social being, she likes people and her fellow cats. Ratatouille, 8, is a Chihuahua mix biding his time at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League until a person or family visits and decides he’d be perfect to take home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_LeagueDogWeb-3.jpeg Ratatouille, 8, is a Chihuahua mix biding his time at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League until a person or family visits and decides he’d be perfect to take home. Sweet Harmony is a mere 14 weeks old and is available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_PawsCatWeb-3.jpg Sweet Harmony is a mere 14 weeks old and is available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Benjamin is only 9 weeks old, so obviously will grow, but his Barely Used Pets caretakers don’t think this sweet pup will turn into a big dog. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_BarelyDogWeb.jpg Benjamin is only 9 weeks old, so obviously will grow, but his Barely Used Pets caretakers don’t think this sweet pup will turn into a big dog.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.