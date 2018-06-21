Honda volunteers complete Week of Service

MARYSVILLE – More than 22,000 Honda volunteers across North America helped organizations in the communities where they live and work for the third annual Team Honda Week of Service.

Throughout North America, Honda associates, suppliers and dealers collaborated to complete 560 service activities, ranging from pet adoptions and food drives to park clean-ups and blood donations.

Locally, teams from Honda’s Ohio operations pulled together to make a difference in numerous ways throughout the week. Honda associates conducted food drives to benefit The Salvation Army of Union County. More than 50,000 meal kits assembled by Honda volunteers will be distributed through the Second Harvest Food Bank in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties. At the Ohio Living Dorothy Love retirement community in Shelby County volunteers painted and mulched outdoor spaces. In Logan County, at Indian Lake State Park, the team helped with spring cleanup tasks of landscaping, weeding and painting.

During the week, more than 700 Honda volunteers completed 30 group projects, donating 2,000 hours to local Ohio communities.

“We are proud of the volunteering spirit and community awareness shown by our associates in Ohio,” said Anita Sipes, department manager, Corporate Affairs, Honda of America Mfg., Inc. “Week of Service brings together associates from across Team Honda and that combined effort is truly impressive.”

Honda in Ohio

Honda’s rich history in the state of Ohio began in September 1979 with the production of motorcycles in Marysville, Ohio. In November 1982, Honda became the first Japanese automaker to begin automobile production in the U.S. at its nearby Marysville Auto Plant. Construction of an engine plant in Anna, Ohio and a second Ohio auto plant located in East Liberty quickly followed these operations. A third automotive plant, the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, started the exclusive production of the 2017 Acura NSX.

Located near its Ohio plants, Honda R&D Americas Ohio Center is Honda’s largest R&D Center outside Japan. The facility engineers all-new products for Honda and Acura customers with focused leadership in fuel efficiency and product safety.

Today Honda produces a wide range of Honda and Acura automobiles, automobile engines and transmissions in Ohio. The company has continued to expand local production, and since 1982 has manufactured over 17 million automobiles in the state.

Honda associates assembled 50,000 meal kits to be distributed through the Second Harvest Food Bank in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Web-27.jpg Honda associates assembled 50,000 meal kits to be distributed through the Second Harvest Food Bank in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties. Submitted photo

