Mechanicsburg FD gets new grass truck

Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Robert Keene, left, and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle stand by the newly acquired 2018 Chevrolet 3500 series one-ton, four-wheel drive grass truck with EBY/Sutphen firefighting modifications. The $110,000 truck will replace the current 1995 Chevrolet ¾-ton “grass truck,” which the department plans to sell once it has been removed from service. Procurement of the new truck was made possible by a joint effort between Goshen Township and Mechanicsburg’s vehicle replacement fire levy passed in 2015.

Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Robert Keene, left, and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle stand by the newly acquired 2018 Chevrolet 3500 series one-ton, four-wheel drive grass truck with EBY/Sutphen firefighting modifications. The $110,000 truck will replace the current 1995 Chevrolet ¾-ton “grass truck,” which the department plans to sell once it has been removed from service. Procurement of the new truck was made possible by a joint effort between Goshen Township and Mechanicsburg’s vehicle replacement fire levy passed in 2015. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Mechanicsburg-Grass-Truck.jpg Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Robert Keene, left, and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle stand by the newly acquired 2018 Chevrolet 3500 series one-ton, four-wheel drive grass truck with EBY/Sutphen firefighting modifications. The $110,000 truck will replace the current 1995 Chevrolet ¾-ton “grass truck,” which the department plans to sell once it has been removed from service. Procurement of the new truck was made possible by a joint effort between Goshen Township and Mechanicsburg’s vehicle replacement fire levy passed in 2015. Photo courtesy of Gary Kauffman