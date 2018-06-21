Posted on by

Keep the beat

,

The American Landscape will perform from the Melvin Miller Park stage in Urbana at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the summer concert series presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. Music lovers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to the free concert.

Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Arts Council

