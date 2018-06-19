The 2018-2019 Urbana FFA officer retreat was held on May 23 and 24. Students arrived at the Urbana High School Agriculture Department on May 23 at noon to set goals for the upcoming school year. The officers set personal, team and chapter goals to make the upcoming year as great as possible. The team also shared places they believed need improvement as well as ideas to improve said areas. Next, the advisors and officers worked together to set dates for events this upcoming school year. Students then went to work on their officer books and other assigned duties. After being hard at work for several hours, the students and advisors left for Lostcreek Memory Barn on Wilhelm family farms. After arriving at the farm, camp was set up and dinner of hamburgers and chips was made. After dinner the officers and advisors played several team bonding games. The next morning a breakfast, which consisted of pancakes and sausage, was cooked. After all officers and advisors had eaten, camp was cleaned up. The group then went to Barefoot Canoe in West Milton to bond while canoeing down the river. The group then ate lunch at K’s in Troy, OH Finally the group ended their retreat back at Urbana High School on May 24 at 4pm.

Taylor Cordial

Urbana FFA Reporter

_ _ _ _