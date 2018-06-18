Tax hike Urbana?

The Urbana City Council, at today’s 6 p.m. regular meeting, will hear the first reading of an ordinance establishing a new additional income tax rate of one percent, pending voter approval in the Nov. 6 election. Voters would be asked to approve an additional 0.6 percent income tax for emergency services, raising the total income tax for emergency services to one percent.

According to the administration, the additional tax would be used solely for public safety operating and capital improvement purposes. If approved, the new tax would take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

A similar levy to fund emergency services failed during the May election.

“It’s been 26 years since there’s been an attempt to put this on the ballot,” said city administrator Kerry Brugger after the May levy failed. “The voters have spoken. Obviously either they don’t think there’s a need or, watching some of the news releases around the state, people are speaking up and saying there’s enough taxes. At this point I think we revisit it and talk to council and see what their pleasure is to move forward.”

At the start of today’s meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019 budget. Today’s agenda includes the second of three readings of an ordinance to adopt the budget.

Council will hear the third and final reading of an ordinance creating a section of code to regulate small cell facilities and wireless support structures in the city.

Council will consider a resolution authorizing the Ohio Department of Transportation to proceed with pavement planing and resurfacing with asphalt concrete of state Route 54 and to authorize appropriating $50,752 toward this project.

Council to host public hearing over budget

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304