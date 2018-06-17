Safety Town participants graduate

Children participating in the Urbana Police Division’s annual Safety Town program graduated June 15 during a ceremony in Melvin Miller Park. Children were greeted during graduation by Urbana Police Sgt. Jason Kizer, Officer AJ Ervin and Urbana Police Mascot Officer Stanley. The graduation marked the end of the first week of this year’s program.

Children participating in the Urbana Police Division’s annual Safety Town program graduated June 15 during a ceremony in Melvin Miller Park. Children were greeted during graduation by Urbana Police Sgt. Jason Kizer, Officer AJ Ervin and Urbana Police Mascot Officer Stanley. The graduation marked the end of the first week of this year’s program. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Safety2.jpg Children participating in the Urbana Police Division’s annual Safety Town program graduated June 15 during a ceremony in Melvin Miller Park. Children were greeted during graduation by Urbana Police Sgt. Jason Kizer, Officer AJ Ervin and Urbana Police Mascot Officer Stanley. The graduation marked the end of the first week of this year’s program. Nick Walton | Urbana Daily Citizen