Champaign County Library offers Open Mic Night

All musicians of any age, amateur or professional, are invited to perform at an open mic night at the Champaign County Library, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21, World Make Music Day.

To reserve your spot to perform at the library’s Make Music Celebration call the library at 937-653-3811. The Make Music Celebration will include a performance by students in the reading club’s ukulele class.

The event is part of the Libraries Rock summer reading club and will be held outside the library, at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Refreshments will be served.

June 21 is World Make Music Day

Information from Champaign County Library.

