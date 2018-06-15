Winter right around the corner?

High school students around Champaign County decorated Ohio Department of Transportation snow plow blades with art during the past year. The blades from all around the county are on display at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana, including this one painted by Urbana. The blades are on the east side of the park near the adult softball diamonds and picnic/grill area.

Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen