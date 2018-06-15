Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

My name is Kettle. I’m around 9 years old and I’ve been at Paws for 3 years now. I’m not sure why cause I’m a good girl and love to roam around and lounge in the sunshine. At first I didn’t care for the other cats here but now i don’t mind them at all..I’m fully vetted, feline leukemia negative and spayed..Do you have a special window seat for me in you’re home?.. If so come on out to Paws and meet me and all my friends..Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Friday 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4..Closed Sunday & Monday..Were located at 1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, Oh 43078, We can be reached at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com..Paws runs on donations only and is always in the need for the following..Bleach, Laundry soap, Dryer Sheets, Paper Towels, Dawn Dish Soap, 39 Gallon Trash Bags, Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, Hand Soap, Purina Cat 7 Kitten Chow, Canned Cat & Kitten Food (Pate’), Scoopable cat Litter, Treats, Toys, Towels, Blankets.. Monetary Donations are always accepted and appreciated to help with our never ending vet bills..Stop on out to Paws And meet our fur babies..You’ll be glad you did!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

“Meow” means “woof” in cat.” George Carlin

The cat of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Autumn. She is a 2-year-old brown tabby found by a Good Samaritan as a stray. Autumn has a friendly, cuddly, social personality, is very affectionate to people and gets along with other cats/kittens. She is looking for a forever home where she can take long naps on a lap and be the queen of the house. She is current on vaccinations; FRCPP, Rabies as well as spayed and microchipped. She’s been dewormed and tested FeLV/FIV negative and is on flea prevention. The adoption fee for Autumn and our other felines is $50.00 cash, credit or debit card. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

The David Robert Wetzell Clinic is offering low cost sterilizations for cats and dogs. Prices vary and are based on weight. If you have any questions about our facility or clinic, please give us a call at (937)-834-5236. Our new hours of operation are Tuesday & Saturday 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and Wednesday through Friday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm (ALL ADOPTIONS STOP AT 5:30 PM.)

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

“My little dog a heartbeat at my feet. – Edith Wharton”

The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Pee Wee. She is a 6-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. Pee Wee came to us as an owner surrender through no fault of her own. She is small, fine boned, elegant, easy to carry and moves swiftly with a light-footed grace. She sheds very lightly (one of the best breeds for allergy sufferers.) Pee Wee is a perfect watch dog who won’t fail to announce strangers. She would do well in a home with older children that respect a dog’s personal space. Pee Wee is dog and cat friendly and is also house trained. She is spayed and microchipped as well as current on all vaccinations including the following: Da2PPL, BivalentFlu, Rabies, and Bordetella. She has been dewormed and heart worm tested negative and is on prevention for flea, tick and heart worm. If you think that Pee Wee would be a good fit for your family, you must have an approved application which can be found in our facility or our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. The adoption fee for Pee Wee and any of our other canines is $150.00 cash, credit or debit card only. Our hours of operation are Tuesday and Saturday 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm and Wednesday through Friday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm (All adoptions stop AT 5:30 PM.)

Attention: CCAWL is having a PEACE, LOVE & RESCUE fundraiser this Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. We will be having public events including: face painting, K9 demos, photo booth, barn hunt, dunk tank, raffles, vendors, food & drinks, balloon animals, doggy bingo and much more. Come in your best 60’s clothing and win a costume contest and let’s get groovy! We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Barely Used Pets

We are Baby and JoJo and we were the beloved pets of an elderly person who had to go to nursing home. We are 5 years old, spayed and neutered and up to date on shots. We were littermates and have always been together. They say we are Pomeranian Yorkshire Terriers. We like kids and cats. We are house trained and walk well on a leash. We need to stay together so our adoption fee will be $200 for the pair or us, which includes our dog licenses. Won’t you please come and see us and find a little room in your heart and your home for us?

Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Baby and JoJo say…”Thanks so much for considering us and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

