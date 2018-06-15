Freshwater Farms launches outdoor concert series

Freshwater Farms of Ohio – home of the popular Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival – is kicking off a new way for area residents to socialize over good food and live music out in the country.

The farm’s Summer Concert Series, starting June 22 and 23, will feature live music on the farm’s outdoor stage, family activities, dining and an outdoor bar. The farm is located at 2624 N. U.S. Route 68, a mile north of Urbana.

A special feature each Friday night of the concert series is a five-course food tasting presented by Chef Gretchen Bonasera of The FoodSmith Catering, along with wine and beer tastings. The $15 fee for the tastings covers the $5 general admission. Reservations are encouraged for the tastings (937-652-3701).

Musical entertainment for the Summer Fun Kick-off of the series will include:

Friday, June 22 – Troubled Waters, a Dayton-based blues/jazz/funk band led by father and son duo Jack and Joe Waters

Saturday, June 23 – Scott Houchens and Dana Farley, performing classic and contemporary songs as Reform School Reunion

Both nights’ meals will be available for purchase, including farm favorites, such as fish and chips and shrimp, and non-seafood items. The farm’s critter exhibits and sturgeon petting zoo will be open, and families can enjoy outdoor activities. The concert series will be held rain or shine, as the stage and outdoor dining area will be covered.

Upcoming concert series dates:

Firefly Weekend, July 20 and 21

Dawg Days Weekend, Aug. 17 and 18

Halloween Bash, Oct. 19 and 20

Visit fwfarms.com/concert-series/ for more information. Freshwater Farm’s 17th annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will be held Sept. 21-23 (fwfarms.com/festival/).

“With the Summer Concert Series, we want to provide local families opportunities to socialize with each other over good food, a fun evening on the farm and music performed by talented local bands,” said Dr. Dave Smith, president of Freshwater Farms of Ohio.

“The Fish and Shrimp Festival draws mostly people from outside Champaign County, but with the concert series we hope to appeal to local residents, as we have for the past several years with food, wine and beer tastings we’ve hosted in our indoor farm market,” Smith said.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Web-19.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of Freshwater Farms of Ohio

Submitted on behalf of Freshwater Farms of Ohio