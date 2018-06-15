Library opens in Christiansburg

The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting June 6 at the new Christiansburg Community Library, an outreach site of The St. Paris Public Library. The new library is at 203 N. Main St., Christiansburg. From left are Jeff McCulla, Patricia Cook-Geuy, Freda Roesser, Floyd Butts, Gavin Bolen, Brantlee Oburn, Brady Olson, Rylee Olson, Nicole Rush, director of the St. Paris and Christiansburg libraries, and Chamber Executive Director Lydia Hess.

