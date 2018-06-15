Vietnam War veteran speaks to DAR members

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31 joint headquarters at 220 E. Court St., Urbana. A short social time was enjoyed before the meeting with refreshments of doughnuts, candies, nuts and coffee served.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Pat Detwiler who welcomed 15 veterans, 6 guests and 18 members. A poem, written by a DAR member titled “Thank You for Your Service,” was read by Jeanne Evans.

Regent Detwiler began the opening ritual and State Vice Regent Kathy Dixon led the group in The Pledge of Allegiance. The ritual concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

Judi Henson read the story of the items on the Fallen Service Member Table as those in attendance paid their respects to the individuals who have given their lives for their country, the United States of America.

Regent Detwiler then introduced the speaker, David Norman, a veteran of the Vietnam War. Dave enlisted in the Marine Corps in March of 1972 prior to his high school graduation June 1972. He graduated basic training in December, 1972, and in March, 1973 he graduated from infantry school class. He then volunteered for assignment in South Vietnam. He completed his first tour of duty in 1974 and was then sent to Marine security guard school. After completing this training, he was assigned to duties at the American Embassy in Saigon, RVN. He was stationed at the American Embassy through the evacuation, which ended April 30, 1975. Dave’s extremely moving presentation told his story of “Last Man Out.”

Chaplain Rev. Carol Tong delivered a prayer following the program.

A short break was taken after the program prior to the business portion of the meeting.

President General’s Report: Vice Regent Kim Snyder reported that President General Ann Turner Dillon has visited 17 states as she has attended state conventions. She stressed that “nothing happens in a vacuum,” therefore we need each other. Working together, we can support our Society’s goals of historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer reported that on February 18, 2018, 14 members of the Estrella Chapter, Sun City West, Arizona traveled to Anthem, Arizona. Their destination was the Anthem Veterans Memorial. While there, they participated in a tribute to those who served in the nation’s 5 military branches.

Chaplain’s Devotions: A poem by Helen Steiner Rice, “Recipe for Happiness,” was read by Rev. Carol Tong.

First Vice Regent Report: Kim Snyder reported that the CDRC, Southwest District, would be held July 14, 2018 at a Cincinnati location yet to be announced. The OSDAR Fall Fun Fair will be held August 25, 2018 at Columbus Marriott Northwest in Dublin, Ohio. Vice Regent Snyder encouraged all members to be actively supporting our chapter. For examples, she suggested completing the New Members Class as well as eagerly stepping up to leadership roles.

Chaplain’s Report: Rev. Carol Tong announced May birthdays of members as well as members who had received get well cards.

Secretary’s Report: The April minutes were approved as written.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 85 members and 6 prospective members. The reinstatement of former member Cassandra Wagner Richie is in process.

Historian’s Report: Jan Ebert reminded members of the gravestone cleaning seminar scheduled for Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Oakdale Cemetery in Urbana at 10:00A.M. Kim Snyder will be the presenter and Susan Tehan is assisting with cemetery arrangements.

Librarian’s Report: Lana Seeberg encouraged members to visit the NSDAR website to view the Library Lecture Series from the Office of Librarian.

American Indians: Carol Tong discussed a book, “The Heart and Everything That Is” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin.

Constitution Week: Susan Fornof-Lippincott announced that Judge Nick Selvaggio will be the keynote speaker for the Constitution Day Program in September 2018.

Public Relations: Becky Shultz reported that she had completed suggested corrections

for the new Chapter brochure. She will be gathering quotes for printing to be presented at the June meeting. It was suggested the order would consist of 500 copies.

Service to America: Judi Henson reported 704 hours of service since January 2018 had been reported by the Chapter membership. She suggested members visit NSDAR website to learn specifically what qualifies as “hours of service.”

Unfinished Business: Regent Detwiler read the announcement of Megan Snyder’s graduation from Tecumseh High School as well as an invitation to her graduation party on June 9, 2018 at Harmon Memorial Park in St. Paris. The hours of the celebration will be 3-5PM. Megan will be attending Miami University in the fall.

New Business: Regent Detwiler reminded everyone of the annual potluck to be held June 14, 2018 at 11:30AM at the Champaign County Historical Society. Hannah Dingledine, our History Essay Contest winner, and family will be guests at this meeting. All were reminded to bring items for hospitalized veterans on this day.

Regent Detwiler mentioned that four Chapter members will be attending Continental Congress in Washington, DC, June 20-24, 2018. The members are Pat Detwiler, Kim Snyder, Dona Tullis and Judi Henson.

The meeting was adjourned at 12:40PM. Following adjournment, members who will be performing WWI songs held their scheduled practice.

