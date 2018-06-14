Posted on by

It’s music time

,

ONE, A Tribute to U2 is the first of five summer concerts to be presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Melvin Miller Park stage in Urbana. Music lovers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Arts Council

