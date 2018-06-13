Railroad work to close local roads

Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall announced that the Indiana Ohio Railroad will close roads for railroad improvements in Champaign County on the following dates:
Upper Valley Pike and Hominy Ridge roads June-June 16
Willowdale Road June 14-17
Rhodehammel Road June 16-21
East Troy Road – June 18-23
Dump Road, Smith Road and Ward Road – June 19-June 23
This work will be under the direction of the Indiana Ohio Railroad and completed by Safety Services & Supply Inc.
Submitted by the Champaign County Engineer’s Office.
