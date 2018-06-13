Posted on by

Railroad work to close local roads


Submitted story

Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall announced that the Indiana Ohio Railroad will close roads for railroad improvements in Champaign County on the following dates:

Upper Valley Pike and Hominy Ridge roads June-June 16

Willowdale Road June 14-17

Rhodehammel Road June 16-21

East Troy Road – June 18-23

Dump Road, Smith Road and Ward Road – June 19-June 23

This work will be under the direction of the Indiana Ohio Railroad and completed by Safety Services & Supply Inc.

Submitted by the Champaign County Engineer’s Office.

