A bridge is closed on West U.S. Route 36 between Zimmerman and Kite roads through Aug. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The official detour is state Route 235 to state Route 29 to state Route 560.

ODOT also reports that daily lane closures on South U.S. Route 68 between Springfield Urbana Pike and Camp Ground Road will continue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. until through June 22.