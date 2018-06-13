After school art leads to lending libraries

Diana Zimmerman, a volunteer art teacher for Triad Elementary School’s after school program, worked with her group of nine first through fourth grade students to decorate several small lending libraries throughout eastern Champaign County. She and six of her students stood before the first such library outside the North Lewisburg Municipal Building on Tuesday, from left to right, Ziva Kitchen, 7; Jeremy Bary, 7; Zimmerman; Elliana Zimmerman, 10; Tristen Zimmerman, 7; Kile Penrod, 8; and Hayden Sheppeard, 8. Another lending library is located at the carryout in Mingo, one is at the pizza store in Cable, and a fourth is planned to be placed in Woodstock; anyone is encouraged to take a book or donate one at any location.

Diana Zimmerman, a volunteer art teacher for Triad Elementary School’s after school program, worked with her group of nine first through fourth grade students to decorate several small lending libraries throughout eastern Champaign County. She and six of her students stood before the first such library outside the North Lewisburg Municipal Building on Tuesday, from left to right, Ziva Kitchen, 7; Jeremy Bary, 7; Zimmerman; Elliana Zimmerman, 10; Tristen Zimmerman, 7; Kile Penrod, 8; and Hayden Sheppeard, 8. Another lending library is located at the carryout in Mingo, one is at the pizza store in Cable, and a fourth is planned to be placed in Woodstock; anyone is encouraged to take a book or donate one at any location. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_library.jpg Diana Zimmerman, a volunteer art teacher for Triad Elementary School’s after school program, worked with her group of nine first through fourth grade students to decorate several small lending libraries throughout eastern Champaign County. She and six of her students stood before the first such library outside the North Lewisburg Municipal Building on Tuesday, from left to right, Ziva Kitchen, 7; Jeremy Bary, 7; Zimmerman; Elliana Zimmerman, 10; Tristen Zimmerman, 7; Kile Penrod, 8; and Hayden Sheppeard, 8. Another lending library is located at the carryout in Mingo, one is at the pizza store in Cable, and a fourth is planned to be placed in Woodstock; anyone is encouraged to take a book or donate one at any location. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen