Piatt offers 19th-century Independence Day event

WEST LIBERTY – Did you ever wonder how our ancestors celebrated the Fourth of July? Learn all about it as you have fun celebrating Independence Day in a 19th century sort of way. This inter-generational program on July 1 will begin at 5 p.m. and lasts for 90 minutes.

Participants will engage in games and hands-on activities from The American Girls and Boys Handy Books, published in 1880s. Make thunderbolts, whirls and winged fancies fly, hear a story about a West Liberty’s July 4 celebration in 1840, play a game about King George’s troops, and gather round the cannon for a final boom!

In case of an extreme rain storm, any outdoor activities will be adapted for inside play.

This program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with partial support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. The admission fee of $5 for children and $10 for adults supports interactive educational programs at Piatt Castles. Advance reservations are recommended, but not required.

Reservations and payment can be made through pay pal at www.piattcastles.org, by calling 937-844-3902 or by mailing to The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation, P.O. Box 166, West Liberty, OH 43357. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

The July 1 event is appropriate for children age 5-adults. It will occur at Mac-A-Cheek Castle, located one mile east of West Liberty, off East state Route 245. The street address is 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty,

Mac-A-Cheek Castle hosts July 1 treat

Submitted story

Submitted by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation.

