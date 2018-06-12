Gathering for game of Granny’s Shawl

After an athletic Monday morning of chair volleyball at the Senior Center, seven Urbana friends head over to McDonald’s for a card game of Granny’s Shawl. The group has had these Monday get-togethers the last four or five years and this past Monday decided to actually wear shawls and have their photo taken. From left are Judy Kathery, Barbara Lynch, Kay Evilsizor, Jerryann Violet, Cathy Parks, Carolyn Cox and Sue Geuy.

After an athletic Monday morning of chair volleyball at the Senior Center, seven Urbana friends head over to McDonald’s for a card game of Granny’s Shawl. The group has had these Monday get-togethers the last four or five years and this past Monday decided to actually wear shawls and have their photo taken. From left are Judy Kathery, Barbara Lynch, Kay Evilsizor, Jerryann Violet, Cathy Parks, Carolyn Cox and Sue Geuy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_Web-11.jpg After an athletic Monday morning of chair volleyball at the Senior Center, seven Urbana friends head over to McDonald’s for a card game of Granny’s Shawl. The group has had these Monday get-togethers the last four or five years and this past Monday decided to actually wear shawls and have their photo taken. From left are Judy Kathery, Barbara Lynch, Kay Evilsizor, Jerryann Violet, Cathy Parks, Carolyn Cox and Sue Geuy. Submitted photo