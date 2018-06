The Urbana Fire Division will be flushing fire hydrants in the following districts:

All hydrants south of Miami Street

All hydrants west of South Main Street

Fire hydrant flushing will occur from June 14 until completed. Flushing will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

During this time you may experience discolored water in these areas. For further information contact the city Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

