Pilots Club hosts annual pancake breakfast

The Champaign County Pilots Club will host its annual Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 16, in the Champaign Aviation Museum at Grimes Field.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and drinks. The charge is $3 for children under 10 and $7 for older diners. Proceeds will go toward a scholarship.

Diners can view several unique aircraft, including the WWII B-17 restoration project. The Flying Lab Museum also will be open at the airport.

The Aviation Museum will offer rides on a WWII bomber, the “Champaign Gal,” for $425, weather permitting.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Pilots Club.

Submitted by the Champaign County Pilots Club.