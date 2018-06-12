Lyra Kerrigan Baker

Lyra Kerrigan Baker was born May 8, 2018 at 11:22 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, one ounce and measuring 20 1/2 inches at Sumter Memorial Hospital, South Carolina, to Breonna Lynn Justus Baker and Erek Dylan Baker. She joins a brother, Elias Vincent. Maternal grandparents are Cheri Justus, Shelbyville, Indiana, Brian and Kim Justus, Shelbyville, Indiana. Maternal great-grandparents are Syl and Janet Cooper. Shelbyville, Indiana. Paternal grandparents are Sheila and Barry Ables, Urbana, and Doug and Andrea Baker, Elk Grove, California. Paternal great-grandparents are Ann Mccall, Urbana and the late Bill Mccall, Allen and Ann Baker, Urbana.