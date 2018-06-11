Ned Kirby to discuss family history, properties

On Sunday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Ned Kirby will present a program on his family history, with emphasis on the historic properties owned by the family. Featured will be 591 Scioto St., both interior and exterior. Also featured will be 601 Scioto St., including the summer house and carriage barn, the Kirby Farm and Kirby Ranch (late 1800s), Kirby Kabin and the 1950 National Plowing Matches. Several original oil paintings will round out the display. Copies of Kirby’s books will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the Champaign County Historical Society.

