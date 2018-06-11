YMCA summer camp season begins

Campers and counselors at the Champaign Family YMCA’s summer day camp begin their morning by singing songs before splitting into activity groups on June 8. Camps are running now through Aug. 10, with each week featuring a traditional camp for ages 6-12 and two specialty camps, such as photography or animal adventures, and concluding with a field trip. For more information or to register, visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

